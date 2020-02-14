All apartments in Providence Village
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

9208 Westminster

9208 Westminster Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9208 Westminster Drive, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9208 Westminster have any available units?
9208 Westminster doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 9208 Westminster have?
Some of 9208 Westminster's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9208 Westminster currently offering any rent specials?
9208 Westminster is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9208 Westminster pet-friendly?
No, 9208 Westminster is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence Village.
Does 9208 Westminster offer parking?
Yes, 9208 Westminster offers parking.
Does 9208 Westminster have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9208 Westminster does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9208 Westminster have a pool?
No, 9208 Westminster does not have a pool.
Does 9208 Westminster have accessible units?
No, 9208 Westminster does not have accessible units.
Does 9208 Westminster have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9208 Westminster has units with dishwashers.
Does 9208 Westminster have units with air conditioning?
No, 9208 Westminster does not have units with air conditioning.

