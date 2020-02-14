Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Providence Village
Find more places like 9208 Westminster.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Providence Village, TX
/
9208 Westminster
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9208 Westminster
9208 Westminster Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9208 Westminster Drive, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9208 Westminster have any available units?
9208 Westminster doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Providence Village, TX
.
What amenities does 9208 Westminster have?
Some of 9208 Westminster's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9208 Westminster currently offering any rent specials?
9208 Westminster is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9208 Westminster pet-friendly?
No, 9208 Westminster is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Providence Village
.
Does 9208 Westminster offer parking?
Yes, 9208 Westminster offers parking.
Does 9208 Westminster have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9208 Westminster does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9208 Westminster have a pool?
No, 9208 Westminster does not have a pool.
Does 9208 Westminster have accessible units?
No, 9208 Westminster does not have accessible units.
Does 9208 Westminster have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9208 Westminster has units with dishwashers.
Does 9208 Westminster have units with air conditioning?
No, 9208 Westminster does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Little Elm, TX
Aubrey, TX
Prosper, TX
The Colony, TX
Celina, TX
Corinth, TX
Hickory Creek, TX
Pilot Point, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Sanger, TX
Coppell, TX
Krum, TX
Southlake, TX
Addison, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Roanoke, TX
Fairview, TX
Anna, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District