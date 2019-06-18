All apartments in Providence Village
Find more places like 9168 Benevolent Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Providence Village, TX
/
9168 Benevolent Court
Last updated June 18 2019 at 6:08 AM

9168 Benevolent Court

9168 Benevolent Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9168 Benevolent Ct, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Great open layout house in highly sought after Providence Village. Kitchen with large island, open to spacious family room with a fireplace. Owner pays HOA fees and tenant can enjoy Providence Village lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9168 Benevolent Court have any available units?
9168 Benevolent Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
Is 9168 Benevolent Court currently offering any rent specials?
9168 Benevolent Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9168 Benevolent Court pet-friendly?
No, 9168 Benevolent Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence Village.
Does 9168 Benevolent Court offer parking?
No, 9168 Benevolent Court does not offer parking.
Does 9168 Benevolent Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9168 Benevolent Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9168 Benevolent Court have a pool?
No, 9168 Benevolent Court does not have a pool.
Does 9168 Benevolent Court have accessible units?
No, 9168 Benevolent Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9168 Benevolent Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9168 Benevolent Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 9168 Benevolent Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 9168 Benevolent Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXAubrey, TXProsper, TXThe Colony, TXCelina, TXCorinth, TX
Hickory Creek, TXPilot Point, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXKrum, TXSouthlake, TXAddison, TXFarmers Branch, TXRoanoke, TXFairview, TXAnna, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District