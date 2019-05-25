Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Providence Village
Find more places like 9128 Blackstone Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Providence Village, TX
/
9128 Blackstone Drive
Last updated May 25 2019 at 1:54 PM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9128 Blackstone Drive
9128 Blackstone Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9128 Blackstone Drive, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence
Amenities
dishwasher
gym
tennis court
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
tennis court
Three bedrooms and formal dining room. Beautiful kitchen with big island, black appliances and tiles. Club house with water park, tennis court, gym. Owner pays HOA and you enjoy. MUST SEE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9128 Blackstone Drive have any available units?
9128 Blackstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Providence Village, TX
.
What amenities does 9128 Blackstone Drive have?
Some of 9128 Blackstone Drive's amenities include dishwasher, gym, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9128 Blackstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9128 Blackstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9128 Blackstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9128 Blackstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Providence Village
.
Does 9128 Blackstone Drive offer parking?
No, 9128 Blackstone Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9128 Blackstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9128 Blackstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9128 Blackstone Drive have a pool?
No, 9128 Blackstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9128 Blackstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 9128 Blackstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9128 Blackstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9128 Blackstone Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9128 Blackstone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9128 Blackstone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Little Elm, TX
Aubrey, TX
Prosper, TX
The Colony, TX
Celina, TX
Corinth, TX
Hickory Creek, TX
Pilot Point, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Sanger, TX
Coppell, TX
Krum, TX
Southlake, TX
Addison, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Roanoke, TX
Fairview, TX
Anna, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District