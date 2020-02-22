All apartments in Providence Village
Find more places like 9116 Cape Cod Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Providence Village, TX
/
9116 Cape Cod Boulevard
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

9116 Cape Cod Boulevard

9116 Cape Cod Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9116 Cape Cod Boulevard, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice 2-stories home in highly-desired Providence! Eat-in kitchen has granite counters and upgraded cabinets. Large living in entry with wood floors. Kitchen open to living room. Pond down the street and walking distance to exemplary rated school. Owner pays HOA dues. Come and enjoy the amenities that Providence has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9116 Cape Cod Boulevard have any available units?
9116 Cape Cod Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 9116 Cape Cod Boulevard have?
Some of 9116 Cape Cod Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9116 Cape Cod Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
9116 Cape Cod Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9116 Cape Cod Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 9116 Cape Cod Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence Village.
Does 9116 Cape Cod Boulevard offer parking?
No, 9116 Cape Cod Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 9116 Cape Cod Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9116 Cape Cod Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9116 Cape Cod Boulevard have a pool?
No, 9116 Cape Cod Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 9116 Cape Cod Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 9116 Cape Cod Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 9116 Cape Cod Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9116 Cape Cod Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 9116 Cape Cod Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 9116 Cape Cod Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXAubrey, TXProsper, TXThe Colony, TXCelina, TXCorinth, TX
Hickory Creek, TXPilot Point, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXKrum, TXSouthlake, TXAddison, TXFarmers Branch, TXRoanoke, TXFairview, TXAnna, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District