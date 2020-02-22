9116 Cape Cod Boulevard, Providence Village, TX 76227 Providence
Property Amenities
Nice 2-stories home in highly-desired Providence! Eat-in kitchen has granite counters and upgraded cabinets. Large living in entry with wood floors. Kitchen open to living room. Pond down the street and walking distance to exemplary rated school. Owner pays HOA dues. Come and enjoy the amenities that Providence has to offer!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
