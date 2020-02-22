All apartments in Providence Village
9109 Blackstone Drive
9109 Blackstone Drive

Location

9109 Blackstone Drive, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable 4 bedrooms,2 bath, one story home, laminated wood floor in entrance ,family room,dinning area and all four bedrooms, nice kitchen open to dinning and family room,vacant, clean, ready to move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9109 Blackstone Drive have any available units?
9109 Blackstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 9109 Blackstone Drive have?
Some of 9109 Blackstone Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9109 Blackstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9109 Blackstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9109 Blackstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9109 Blackstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence Village.
Does 9109 Blackstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9109 Blackstone Drive offers parking.
Does 9109 Blackstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9109 Blackstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9109 Blackstone Drive have a pool?
No, 9109 Blackstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9109 Blackstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 9109 Blackstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9109 Blackstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9109 Blackstone Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9109 Blackstone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9109 Blackstone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

