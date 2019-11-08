Rent Calculator
Last updated November 8 2019
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9025 Waterman Drive
9025 Waterman Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9025 Waterman Drive, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9025 Waterman Drive have any available units?
9025 Waterman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Providence Village, TX
.
What amenities does 9025 Waterman Drive have?
Some of 9025 Waterman Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 9025 Waterman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9025 Waterman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9025 Waterman Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9025 Waterman Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Providence Village
.
Does 9025 Waterman Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9025 Waterman Drive offers parking.
Does 9025 Waterman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9025 Waterman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9025 Waterman Drive have a pool?
No, 9025 Waterman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9025 Waterman Drive have accessible units?
No, 9025 Waterman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9025 Waterman Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9025 Waterman Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9025 Waterman Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9025 Waterman Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
