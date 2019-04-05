All apartments in Providence Village
2025 Prospect Lane

2025 Prospect Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2025 Prospect Lane, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice cozy well maintained, located on corner lot at great location in community. You will fall in love with this house. Great layout. You cannot have a better community than Providence Village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2025 Prospect Lane have any available units?
2025 Prospect Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 2025 Prospect Lane have?
Some of 2025 Prospect Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2025 Prospect Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2025 Prospect Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 Prospect Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2025 Prospect Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence Village.
Does 2025 Prospect Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2025 Prospect Lane offers parking.
Does 2025 Prospect Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2025 Prospect Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 Prospect Lane have a pool?
No, 2025 Prospect Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2025 Prospect Lane have accessible units?
No, 2025 Prospect Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2025 Prospect Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2025 Prospect Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2025 Prospect Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2025 Prospect Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

