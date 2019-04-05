Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Providence Village
Find more places like 2025 Prospect Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Providence Village, TX
/
2025 Prospect Lane
Last updated April 5 2019 at 1:32 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2025 Prospect Lane
2025 Prospect Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2025 Prospect Lane, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice cozy well maintained, located on corner lot at great location in community. You will fall in love with this house. Great layout. You cannot have a better community than Providence Village.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2025 Prospect Lane have any available units?
2025 Prospect Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Providence Village, TX
.
What amenities does 2025 Prospect Lane have?
Some of 2025 Prospect Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2025 Prospect Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2025 Prospect Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 Prospect Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2025 Prospect Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Providence Village
.
Does 2025 Prospect Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2025 Prospect Lane offers parking.
Does 2025 Prospect Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2025 Prospect Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 Prospect Lane have a pool?
No, 2025 Prospect Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2025 Prospect Lane have accessible units?
No, 2025 Prospect Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2025 Prospect Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2025 Prospect Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2025 Prospect Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2025 Prospect Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Move Cross Country
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Little Elm, TX
Aubrey, TX
Prosper, TX
The Colony, TX
Celina, TX
Corinth, TX
Hickory Creek, TX
Pilot Point, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Sanger, TX
Coppell, TX
Krum, TX
Southlake, TX
Addison, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Roanoke, TX
Fairview, TX
Anna, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District