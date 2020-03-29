All apartments in Providence Village
1709 MURPHY Court

1709 Murphy Court · No Longer Available
Location

1709 Murphy Court, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FOUR BEDROOM, TWO AND ONE HALF BATHS,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 MURPHY Court have any available units?
1709 MURPHY Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 1709 MURPHY Court have?
Some of 1709 MURPHY Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1709 MURPHY Court currently offering any rent specials?
1709 MURPHY Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 MURPHY Court pet-friendly?
No, 1709 MURPHY Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence Village.
Does 1709 MURPHY Court offer parking?
Yes, 1709 MURPHY Court offers parking.
Does 1709 MURPHY Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1709 MURPHY Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 MURPHY Court have a pool?
No, 1709 MURPHY Court does not have a pool.
Does 1709 MURPHY Court have accessible units?
No, 1709 MURPHY Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 MURPHY Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1709 MURPHY Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1709 MURPHY Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1709 MURPHY Court does not have units with air conditioning.

