Providence Village, TX
1425 Oakcrest Drive
Last updated October 3 2019

1425 Oakcrest Drive

1425 Oakcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1425 Oakcrest Drive, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
playground
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful 2,694 Sq Ft in resort style community of Providence Village. 4 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHROOMS Open Floor Plan ideal for entertaining & family gatherings. Huge pre-wired media game room. Master down, 3 bed plus loft and media up. Bed 4 opens to 2nd floor balcony. Nice sized kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space open to living room and breakfast area. Large covered porch and entry. Plenty of space for outdoor activities in back yard Less than 200 yards from lake entry and park. Community offers pools, bike jog path, playground and club house. HURRY THIS HOME WILL GO FAST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

