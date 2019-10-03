1425 Oakcrest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking playground pool garage

Beautiful 2,694 Sq Ft in resort style community of Providence Village. 4 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHROOMS Open Floor Plan ideal for entertaining & family gatherings. Huge pre-wired media game room. Master down, 3 bed plus loft and media up. Bed 4 opens to 2nd floor balcony. Nice sized kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space open to living room and breakfast area. Large covered porch and entry. Plenty of space for outdoor activities in back yard Less than 200 yards from lake entry and park. Community offers pools, bike jog path, playground and club house. HURRY THIS HOME WILL GO FAST!