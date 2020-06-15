All apartments in Providence Village
Find more places like 1421 Portsmouth Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Providence Village, TX
/
1421 Portsmouth Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1421 Portsmouth Dr

1421 Portsmouth Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1421 Portsmouth Drive, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home on a corner lot with fenced in back yard. This home offers a garage and includes a fridge. Full size washer dryer connections and much more. Please call 940-209-0152 to schedule a tour today.

(RLNE3264907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1421 Portsmouth Dr have any available units?
1421 Portsmouth Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 1421 Portsmouth Dr have?
Some of 1421 Portsmouth Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1421 Portsmouth Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1421 Portsmouth Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 Portsmouth Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1421 Portsmouth Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence Village.
Does 1421 Portsmouth Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1421 Portsmouth Dr offers parking.
Does 1421 Portsmouth Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1421 Portsmouth Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 Portsmouth Dr have a pool?
No, 1421 Portsmouth Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1421 Portsmouth Dr have accessible units?
No, 1421 Portsmouth Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 Portsmouth Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1421 Portsmouth Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1421 Portsmouth Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1421 Portsmouth Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXAubrey, TXProsper, TXThe Colony, TXCelina, TXCorinth, TX
Hickory Creek, TXPilot Point, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXKrum, TXSouthlake, TXAddison, TXFarmers Branch, TXRoanoke, TXFairview, TXAnna, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District