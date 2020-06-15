1421 Portsmouth Dr

1421 Portsmouth Drive, Providence Village, TX 76227 Providence
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful home on a corner lot with fenced in back yard. This home offers a garage and includes a fridge. Full size washer dryer connections and much more. Please call 940-209-0152 to schedule a tour today.
(RLNE3264907)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
