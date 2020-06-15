1421 Portsmouth Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home on a corner lot with fenced in back yard. This home offers a garage and includes a fridge. Full size washer dryer connections and much more. Please call 940-209-0152 to schedule a tour today.



(RLNE3264907)