Home
/
Providence Village, TX
/
1335 Portsmouth Drive
Last updated May 26 2019 at 1:26 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1335 Portsmouth Drive
1335 Portsmouth Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1335 Portsmouth Drive, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great opportunity to live in Providence Village! New laminate floors throughout. freshly painted walls, and an abundance of natural lighting.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1335 Portsmouth Drive have any available units?
1335 Portsmouth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Providence Village, TX
.
What amenities does 1335 Portsmouth Drive have?
Some of 1335 Portsmouth Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 1335 Portsmouth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1335 Portsmouth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1335 Portsmouth Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1335 Portsmouth Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Providence Village
.
Does 1335 Portsmouth Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1335 Portsmouth Drive offers parking.
Does 1335 Portsmouth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1335 Portsmouth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1335 Portsmouth Drive have a pool?
No, 1335 Portsmouth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1335 Portsmouth Drive have accessible units?
No, 1335 Portsmouth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1335 Portsmouth Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1335 Portsmouth Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1335 Portsmouth Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1335 Portsmouth Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
