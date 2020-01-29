Rent Calculator
Last updated January 29 2020 at 2:30 AM
1306 Oakcrest Drive
1306 Oakcrest Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1306 Oakcrest Drive, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1306 Oakcrest Drive have any available units?
1306 Oakcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Providence Village, TX
.
What amenities does 1306 Oakcrest Drive have?
Some of 1306 Oakcrest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1306 Oakcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1306 Oakcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 Oakcrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1306 Oakcrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Providence Village
.
Does 1306 Oakcrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1306 Oakcrest Drive offers parking.
Does 1306 Oakcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1306 Oakcrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 Oakcrest Drive have a pool?
No, 1306 Oakcrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1306 Oakcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 1306 Oakcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1306 Oakcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1306 Oakcrest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1306 Oakcrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1306 Oakcrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
