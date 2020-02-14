All apartments in Providence Village
Find more places like 10229 Franklin Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Providence Village, TX
/
10229 Franklin Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

10229 Franklin Drive

10229 Franklin Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10229 Franklin Drive, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
pool
GORGEOUS and move in ready five bedroom home in highly sought after masterplanned community, Providence Village! Picture yourself sitting on the spacious first or second story front porch enjoying those fall nights or take a short walk to the clubhouse, community pool, park, soccer field, elementary school, and lake! Enjoy the family friendly floorpan, which features updated appliances, spacious living and game rooms, and shiplap in the office. HVAC, water heater, and roof recently replaced!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10229 Franklin Drive have any available units?
10229 Franklin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 10229 Franklin Drive have?
Some of 10229 Franklin Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10229 Franklin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10229 Franklin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10229 Franklin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10229 Franklin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence Village.
Does 10229 Franklin Drive offer parking?
No, 10229 Franklin Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10229 Franklin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10229 Franklin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10229 Franklin Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10229 Franklin Drive has a pool.
Does 10229 Franklin Drive have accessible units?
No, 10229 Franklin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10229 Franklin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10229 Franklin Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10229 Franklin Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10229 Franklin Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXAubrey, TXProsper, TXThe Colony, TXCelina, TXCorinth, TX
Hickory Creek, TXPilot Point, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXKrum, TXSouthlake, TXAddison, TXFarmers Branch, TXRoanoke, TXFairview, TXAnna, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District