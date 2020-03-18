10180 Cedar Lake Drive, Providence Village, TX 76227 Providence
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic Home Ready For New Tenants. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage! Spacious Kitchen with Breakfast Bar And Breakfast Nook Overlooking The Landscaped Backyard With Covered Patio Area. Walk to The Beautiful Ponds In The Area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10180 Cedar Lake Drive have any available units?
10180 Cedar Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 10180 Cedar Lake Drive have?
Some of 10180 Cedar Lake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10180 Cedar Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10180 Cedar Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.