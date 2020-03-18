All apartments in Providence Village
10180 Cedar Lake Drive

10180 Cedar Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10180 Cedar Lake Drive, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic Home Ready For New Tenants. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage! Spacious Kitchen with Breakfast Bar And Breakfast Nook Overlooking The Landscaped Backyard With Covered Patio Area. Walk to The Beautiful Ponds In The Area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10180 Cedar Lake Drive have any available units?
10180 Cedar Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 10180 Cedar Lake Drive have?
Some of 10180 Cedar Lake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10180 Cedar Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10180 Cedar Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10180 Cedar Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10180 Cedar Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence Village.
Does 10180 Cedar Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10180 Cedar Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 10180 Cedar Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10180 Cedar Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10180 Cedar Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 10180 Cedar Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10180 Cedar Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 10180 Cedar Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10180 Cedar Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10180 Cedar Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10180 Cedar Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10180 Cedar Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

