All apartments in Providence Village
Find more places like 10017 Boston Harbor Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Providence Village, TX
/
10017 Boston Harbor Drive
Last updated July 30 2019 at 1:30 AM

10017 Boston Harbor Drive

10017 Boston Harbor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10017 Boston Harbor Drive, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10017 Boston Harbor Drive have any available units?
10017 Boston Harbor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
Is 10017 Boston Harbor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10017 Boston Harbor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10017 Boston Harbor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10017 Boston Harbor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10017 Boston Harbor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10017 Boston Harbor Drive offers parking.
Does 10017 Boston Harbor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10017 Boston Harbor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10017 Boston Harbor Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10017 Boston Harbor Drive has a pool.
Does 10017 Boston Harbor Drive have accessible units?
No, 10017 Boston Harbor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10017 Boston Harbor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10017 Boston Harbor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10017 Boston Harbor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10017 Boston Harbor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXAubrey, TXProsper, TXThe Colony, TXCelina, TXCorinth, TX
Hickory Creek, TXPilot Point, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXKrum, TXSouthlake, TXAddison, TXFarmers Branch, TXRoanoke, TXFairview, TXAnna, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District