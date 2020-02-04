10013 Boston Harbor Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym game room parking playground pool garage tennis court

Lovely 3-2-2 in Providence Village, Aubrey ISD! Fabulous community w one-of-a-kind resort style recreational facilities! Greenbelts, pools, trails, gym, parks, playgrounds, private lakes, basketball, tennis, soccer & more! This home features 3 living areas, spacious rooms, open layout & a chef's kitchen w gorgeous granite, 42 in. cabinetry & desk area. Large 17x13 master suite has a generous bath w dual sinks, soaking tub, separate shower & an 11x7 WI closet. Nice secondaries, Study, upstairs living would make a great gameroom, bonus sunroom would be an excellent playroom, inviting backyard, pretty vinyl fencing, awesome backyard playset & so much more! Premier location! Small pets only.