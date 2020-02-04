All apartments in Providence Village
10013 Boston Harbor Drive

10013 Boston Harbor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10013 Boston Harbor Drive, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Lovely 3-2-2 in Providence Village, Aubrey ISD! Fabulous community w one-of-a-kind resort style recreational facilities! Greenbelts, pools, trails, gym, parks, playgrounds, private lakes, basketball, tennis, soccer & more! This home features 3 living areas, spacious rooms, open layout & a chef's kitchen w gorgeous granite, 42 in. cabinetry & desk area. Large 17x13 master suite has a generous bath w dual sinks, soaking tub, separate shower & an 11x7 WI closet. Nice secondaries, Study, upstairs living would make a great gameroom, bonus sunroom would be an excellent playroom, inviting backyard, pretty vinyl fencing, awesome backyard playset & so much more! Premier location! Small pets only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10013 Boston Harbor Drive have any available units?
10013 Boston Harbor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 10013 Boston Harbor Drive have?
Some of 10013 Boston Harbor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10013 Boston Harbor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10013 Boston Harbor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10013 Boston Harbor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10013 Boston Harbor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10013 Boston Harbor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10013 Boston Harbor Drive offers parking.
Does 10013 Boston Harbor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10013 Boston Harbor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10013 Boston Harbor Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10013 Boston Harbor Drive has a pool.
Does 10013 Boston Harbor Drive have accessible units?
No, 10013 Boston Harbor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10013 Boston Harbor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10013 Boston Harbor Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10013 Boston Harbor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10013 Boston Harbor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

