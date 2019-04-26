Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Providence Village
Find more places like 10000 Lexington Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Providence Village, TX
/
10000 Lexington Drive
Last updated April 26 2019 at 5:45 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10000 Lexington Drive
10000 Lexington Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10000 Lexington Drive, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Clean, open layout, awesome kitchen, spacious rooms, great backyard, down the street from the train park. See and put your application now before someone else does.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10000 Lexington Drive have any available units?
10000 Lexington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Providence Village, TX
.
What amenities does 10000 Lexington Drive have?
Some of 10000 Lexington Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10000 Lexington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10000 Lexington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10000 Lexington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10000 Lexington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Providence Village
.
Does 10000 Lexington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10000 Lexington Drive offers parking.
Does 10000 Lexington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10000 Lexington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10000 Lexington Drive have a pool?
No, 10000 Lexington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10000 Lexington Drive have accessible units?
No, 10000 Lexington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10000 Lexington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10000 Lexington Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10000 Lexington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10000 Lexington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Little Elm, TX
Aubrey, TX
Prosper, TX
The Colony, TX
Celina, TX
Corinth, TX
Hickory Creek, TX
Pilot Point, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Sanger, TX
Coppell, TX
Krum, TX
Southlake, TX
Addison, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Roanoke, TX
Fairview, TX
Anna, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District