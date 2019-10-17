1000 Catskill Drive

Amenities
HUGE backyard with green belt on the back offers quiet country style life with privacy. Big outdoor shed provides plenty storage space. Upgraded kitchen granite counter-top, stainless sink and faucet. Isle Kitchen with walk in pantry. Fresh paint in hallway, dinning and bed room. Walking distance to lake, park, club house, and elementary school. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, Formal Dinning, Family Room. Upstairs two large living areas can be used as study and game room. Wood like floors, ext patio, smooth cook-top, breakfast area with window seat. A must see!