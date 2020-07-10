950 Willowmist Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage hot tub

North Facing & Charming home in Prosper's Willow Ridge neighborhood features beautiful hardwood floors in a spacious entry with formal dining area & separate study. Open floor plan is perfect for hosting friends & family. Kitchen & breakfast nook open to light & bright family room with cozy fireplace. Kitchen features granite countertops, island & tons of counter & cabinet space! Downstairs Master bedroom suite has extra seating area & a completely remodeled spa-like master bathroom with soaking tub, gorgeous shower & vanity seating. Upstairs find 4 additional bedrooms & a HUGE game room.3 car garage & large extended covered patio in the back yard & mature landscaping & trees.