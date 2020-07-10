All apartments in Prosper
Last updated August 13 2019 at 10:59 AM

950 Willowmist Drive

950 Willowmist Drive · No Longer Available
Location

950 Willowmist Drive, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
North Facing & Charming home in Prosper's Willow Ridge neighborhood features beautiful hardwood floors in a spacious entry with formal dining area & separate study. Open floor plan is perfect for hosting friends & family. Kitchen & breakfast nook open to light & bright family room with cozy fireplace. Kitchen features granite countertops, island & tons of counter & cabinet space! Downstairs Master bedroom suite has extra seating area & a completely remodeled spa-like master bathroom with soaking tub, gorgeous shower & vanity seating. Upstairs find 4 additional bedrooms & a HUGE game room.3 car garage & large extended covered patio in the back yard & mature landscaping & trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 950 Willowmist Drive have any available units?
950 Willowmist Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 950 Willowmist Drive have?
Some of 950 Willowmist Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors.
Is 950 Willowmist Drive currently offering any rent specials?
950 Willowmist Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 950 Willowmist Drive pet-friendly?
No, 950 Willowmist Drive is not pet friendly.
Does 950 Willowmist Drive offer parking?
Yes, 950 Willowmist Drive offers parking.
Does 950 Willowmist Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 950 Willowmist Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 950 Willowmist Drive have a pool?
No, 950 Willowmist Drive does not have a pool.
Does 950 Willowmist Drive have accessible units?
No, 950 Willowmist Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 950 Willowmist Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 950 Willowmist Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 950 Willowmist Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 950 Willowmist Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

