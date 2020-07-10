Rent Calculator
Home
/
Prosper, TX
/
950 Lancashire Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
950 Lancashire Lane
950 Lancashire Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
950 Lancashire Ln, Prosper, TX 75078
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 950 Lancashire Lane have any available units?
950 Lancashire Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Prosper, TX
.
What amenities does 950 Lancashire Lane have?
Some of 950 Lancashire Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 950 Lancashire Lane currently offering any rent specials?
950 Lancashire Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 950 Lancashire Lane pet-friendly?
No, 950 Lancashire Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Prosper
.
Does 950 Lancashire Lane offer parking?
Yes, 950 Lancashire Lane offers parking.
Does 950 Lancashire Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 950 Lancashire Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 950 Lancashire Lane have a pool?
No, 950 Lancashire Lane does not have a pool.
Does 950 Lancashire Lane have accessible units?
No, 950 Lancashire Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 950 Lancashire Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 950 Lancashire Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 950 Lancashire Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 950 Lancashire Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
