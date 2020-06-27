911 Sabine Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage media room

New Home in sought after neighborhood in Prosper, “The Lakes of Prosper” Executive home that boasts 4 large bedrooms with master down. Private baths, Study, Media room, Game-room and expansive open floor plan. Gourmet kitchen with SS appl, Quartz, open to family room & formal dining room. Custom Vanities in Master Bath, Covered Porch, Quartz counters with stainless throughout, Beautiful Shower detail in all showers, Gutters, Sprinkler System, Tankless Water Heater. New community center and pool exclusive for this area of the neighborhood. Located next to “Frontier Park”. Easily walk the trails to the parks, swim or fish in the many lakes. Excellent Prosper Schools.