Prosper, TX
911 Sabine Drive
Last updated August 23 2019 at 7:01 AM

911 Sabine Drive

911 Sabine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

911 Sabine Drive, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
media room
New Home in sought after neighborhood in Prosper, “The Lakes of Prosper” Executive home that boasts 4 large bedrooms with master down. Private baths, Study, Media room, Game-room and expansive open floor plan. Gourmet kitchen with SS appl, Quartz, open to family room & formal dining room. Custom Vanities in Master Bath, Covered Porch, Quartz counters with stainless throughout, Beautiful Shower detail in all showers, Gutters, Sprinkler System, Tankless Water Heater. New community center and pool exclusive for this area of the neighborhood. Located next to “Frontier Park”. Easily walk the trails to the parks, swim or fish in the many lakes. Excellent Prosper Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 Sabine Drive have any available units?
911 Sabine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 911 Sabine Drive have?
Some of 911 Sabine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 911 Sabine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
911 Sabine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 Sabine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 911 Sabine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 911 Sabine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 911 Sabine Drive offers parking.
Does 911 Sabine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 911 Sabine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 Sabine Drive have a pool?
Yes, 911 Sabine Drive has a pool.
Does 911 Sabine Drive have accessible units?
No, 911 Sabine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 911 Sabine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 911 Sabine Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 911 Sabine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 911 Sabine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
