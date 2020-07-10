Rent Calculator
Last updated July 10 2020 at 5:32 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8040 East University Drive - 3
8040 University Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
8040 University Drive, Prosper, TX 75078
Amenities
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8040 East University Drive - 3 have any available units?
8040 East University Drive - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Prosper, TX
.
What amenities does 8040 East University Drive - 3 have?
Some of 8040 East University Drive - 3's amenities include air conditioning, range, and oven.
Amenities section
.
Is 8040 East University Drive - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
8040 East University Drive - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8040 East University Drive - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 8040 East University Drive - 3 is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Prosper
.
Does 8040 East University Drive - 3 offer parking?
No, 8040 East University Drive - 3 does not offer parking.
Does 8040 East University Drive - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8040 East University Drive - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8040 East University Drive - 3 have a pool?
No, 8040 East University Drive - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 8040 East University Drive - 3 have accessible units?
No, 8040 East University Drive - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 8040 East University Drive - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8040 East University Drive - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8040 East University Drive - 3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8040 East University Drive - 3 has units with air conditioning.
