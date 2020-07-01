All apartments in Prosper
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:03 PM

700 Trail Drive

700 Trail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

700 Trail Drive, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Trail Drive have any available units?
700 Trail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 700 Trail Drive have?
Some of 700 Trail Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 Trail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
700 Trail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Trail Drive pet-friendly?
No, 700 Trail Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 700 Trail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 700 Trail Drive offers parking.
Does 700 Trail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 Trail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Trail Drive have a pool?
No, 700 Trail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 700 Trail Drive have accessible units?
No, 700 Trail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Trail Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 Trail Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 700 Trail Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 700 Trail Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

