Home
/
Prosper, TX
/
691 Willowview Drive
Last updated February 24 2020 at 8:54 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
691 Willowview Drive
691 Willowview Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
691 Willowview Drive, Prosper, TX 75078
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 691 Willowview Drive have any available units?
691 Willowview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Prosper, TX
.
What amenities does 691 Willowview Drive have?
Some of 691 Willowview Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 691 Willowview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
691 Willowview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 691 Willowview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 691 Willowview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Prosper
.
Does 691 Willowview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 691 Willowview Drive offers parking.
Does 691 Willowview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 691 Willowview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 691 Willowview Drive have a pool?
No, 691 Willowview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 691 Willowview Drive have accessible units?
No, 691 Willowview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 691 Willowview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 691 Willowview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 691 Willowview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 691 Willowview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
