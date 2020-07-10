All apartments in Prosper
Find more places like 691 Willowview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prosper, TX
/
691 Willowview Drive
Last updated February 24 2020 at 8:54 PM

691 Willowview Drive

691 Willowview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Prosper
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

691 Willowview Drive, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 691 Willowview Drive have any available units?
691 Willowview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 691 Willowview Drive have?
Some of 691 Willowview Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 691 Willowview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
691 Willowview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 691 Willowview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 691 Willowview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 691 Willowview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 691 Willowview Drive offers parking.
Does 691 Willowview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 691 Willowview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 691 Willowview Drive have a pool?
No, 691 Willowview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 691 Willowview Drive have accessible units?
No, 691 Willowview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 691 Willowview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 691 Willowview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 691 Willowview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 691 Willowview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Sublet
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Windsong Ranch
4500 Bluestem Dr
Prosper, TX 75078
Orion Prosper
980 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078
Orion Prosper Lakes
880 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078

Similar Pages

Prosper 1 BedroomsProsper 2 Bedrooms
Prosper Apartments with GymProsper Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Prosper Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TX
Durant, OKRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District