Home
/
Prosper, TX
/
6605 Lepant Lane
Last updated April 24 2020 at 2:20 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6605 Lepant Lane
6605 Lepant Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6605 Lepant Ln, Prosper, TX 75078
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
new construction
Brand new house with Frisco ISD schools. Never lived-in, no previous occupants. High ceiling with a spacious floor plan all in one floor. 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths and a study.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6605 Lepant Lane have any available units?
6605 Lepant Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Prosper, TX
.
What amenities does 6605 Lepant Lane have?
Some of 6605 Lepant Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction.
Amenities section
.
Is 6605 Lepant Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6605 Lepant Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6605 Lepant Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6605 Lepant Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Prosper
.
Does 6605 Lepant Lane offer parking?
No, 6605 Lepant Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6605 Lepant Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6605 Lepant Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6605 Lepant Lane have a pool?
No, 6605 Lepant Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6605 Lepant Lane have accessible units?
No, 6605 Lepant Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6605 Lepant Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6605 Lepant Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6605 Lepant Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6605 Lepant Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
