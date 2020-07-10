All apartments in Prosper
Last updated April 24 2020 at 2:20 AM

6605 Lepant Lane

6605 Lepant Ln · No Longer Available
Location

6605 Lepant Ln, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
fireplace
microwave
Brand new house with Frisco ISD schools. Never lived-in, no previous occupants. High ceiling with a spacious floor plan all in one floor. 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths and a study.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

