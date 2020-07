Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Beautiful one story home built in 2020. High ceiling with lots of windows, open floor plan, modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 5 burner gas cooktop, granite in kitchen and bathrooms, split bedroom. Study has a closet so it can be 4th bedroom. Large covered patio to enjoy with large backyard and so much more. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.