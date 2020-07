Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage

Well maintained rental in Old Prosper includes huge living room with fireplace and oversized bedrooms. Updated kitchen tile and some appliances. Separate utility with sink & room for freezer, 2 car garage with inside shop and carport. Cute tile hall bath with separate dressing areal master bath has shower only. Master bedroom includes built-ins. Rental includes storage shed. Owner will maintain yard.