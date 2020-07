Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Very well maintained home on a corner lot in the heart of Prosper. Newer flooring in the main living area of the home as well as bedrooms. The kitchen cabinets have all been painted white. Large mature trees surround the property and shade the enclosed patio area in the back. Located in a nice quiet section of downtown, in Prosper ISD and for a great price! Do not miss this one!