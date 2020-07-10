All apartments in Prosper
5720 Glenbrooke Drive

5720 Glenbrooke Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5720 Glenbrooke Drive, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
garage
Just Listed, Former Model Home with 3 Car Garage! Just off 380 & the Dallas Tollway. This 4-2.5-3 + Dining + Game room Home is Move in Ready & Low Maintenance - Corner Lot with Water Views, Very Open Design with Vaulted Ceilings, Master Downstairs For Privacy, 3 Car Garage, Wood Floors, Granite, Stainless Steel Appliances Including Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer, Covered Back Patio, Intercom System, Fireplace, Custom Curtains, Garden Tub, Accent Paint & Walking distance to Community Playground & Park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5720 Glenbrooke Drive have any available units?
5720 Glenbrooke Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 5720 Glenbrooke Drive have?
Some of 5720 Glenbrooke Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5720 Glenbrooke Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5720 Glenbrooke Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5720 Glenbrooke Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5720 Glenbrooke Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 5720 Glenbrooke Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5720 Glenbrooke Drive offers parking.
Does 5720 Glenbrooke Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5720 Glenbrooke Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5720 Glenbrooke Drive have a pool?
No, 5720 Glenbrooke Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5720 Glenbrooke Drive have accessible units?
No, 5720 Glenbrooke Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5720 Glenbrooke Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5720 Glenbrooke Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5720 Glenbrooke Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5720 Glenbrooke Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

