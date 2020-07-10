5720 Glenbrooke Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking playground garage

Just Listed, Former Model Home with 3 Car Garage! Just off 380 & the Dallas Tollway. This 4-2.5-3 + Dining + Game room Home is Move in Ready & Low Maintenance - Corner Lot with Water Views, Very Open Design with Vaulted Ceilings, Master Downstairs For Privacy, 3 Car Garage, Wood Floors, Granite, Stainless Steel Appliances Including Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer, Covered Back Patio, Intercom System, Fireplace, Custom Curtains, Garden Tub, Accent Paint & Walking distance to Community Playground & Park!