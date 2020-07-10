5700 Colchester Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful and spacious home, built in 2014 has 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and open floor plan. Soaring 19-ft ceilings greet you at the entry, with formal dining and beautiful wrought iron staircase. Wood floor in most of first floor and plantation shutter through out. Spacious kitchen has granite counters and stainless appliances. Master has dual sinks, separate shower and big walk-in closet. Family room open to kitchen, overlooks private back yard. Ideal second bedroom w-full bath downstairs offers great flex space for MIL suite, nursery, home office. Two spacious bedrooms upstairs with game room and media or flex room. Closed to 380, tollway and shopping.