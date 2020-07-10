All apartments in Prosper
5700 Colchester Drive
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:18 AM

5700 Colchester Drive

5700 Colchester Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5700 Colchester Drive, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful and spacious home, built in 2014 has 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and open floor plan. Soaring 19-ft ceilings greet you at the entry, with formal dining and beautiful wrought iron staircase. Wood floor in most of first floor and plantation shutter through out. Spacious kitchen has granite counters and stainless appliances. Master has dual sinks, separate shower and big walk-in closet. Family room open to kitchen, overlooks private back yard. Ideal second bedroom w-full bath downstairs offers great flex space for MIL suite, nursery, home office. Two spacious bedrooms upstairs with game room and media or flex room. Closed to 380, tollway and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5700 Colchester Drive have any available units?
5700 Colchester Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 5700 Colchester Drive have?
Some of 5700 Colchester Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5700 Colchester Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5700 Colchester Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5700 Colchester Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5700 Colchester Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 5700 Colchester Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5700 Colchester Drive offers parking.
Does 5700 Colchester Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5700 Colchester Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5700 Colchester Drive have a pool?
No, 5700 Colchester Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5700 Colchester Drive have accessible units?
No, 5700 Colchester Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5700 Colchester Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5700 Colchester Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5700 Colchester Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5700 Colchester Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

