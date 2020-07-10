Immaculate 3 bedroom available for quick move in. Clean & modern decor brick home in master planned community. New wood floors (2017) in kitchen & breakfast. High ceilings in spacious family room. Quick access to 380
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5551 Crestwood Drive have any available units?
5551 Crestwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 5551 Crestwood Drive have?
Some of 5551 Crestwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5551 Crestwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5551 Crestwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.