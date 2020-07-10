All apartments in Prosper
5551 Crestwood Drive

Location

5551 Crestwood Drive, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate 3 bedroom available for quick move in. Clean & modern decor brick home in master planned community. New wood floors (2017) in kitchen & breakfast. High ceilings in spacious family room. Quick access to 380

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5551 Crestwood Drive have any available units?
5551 Crestwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 5551 Crestwood Drive have?
Some of 5551 Crestwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5551 Crestwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5551 Crestwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5551 Crestwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5551 Crestwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 5551 Crestwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5551 Crestwood Drive offers parking.
Does 5551 Crestwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5551 Crestwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5551 Crestwood Drive have a pool?
No, 5551 Crestwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5551 Crestwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 5551 Crestwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5551 Crestwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5551 Crestwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5551 Crestwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5551 Crestwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

