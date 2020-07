Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Great price point on this awesome home with a lot of space including 4 bedrooms plus a Study! Children will enjoy playing in the huge fenced back yard, a GREAT family home. Hardwood floors, open floor plan, living room, study and 4 bedrooms. Separate dining room, 2 car garage Huge fenced yard, nice covered patio, community pool and close to Dallas Tollway, 380 and more! Spacious Home. This home has the WOW Factor! Pet on case by case basis.