Last updated October 23 2019 at 3:01 AM

5501 Crestwood Drive

5501 Crestwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5501 Crestwood Drive, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Roomy 4 bedrooms, 2 bath rental in quite neighborhood. New carpet! wood floors, soaring ceilings, wide open living space and peaceful views backing up to the greenbelt. Community pool and playground. Close to 380

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5501 Crestwood Drive have any available units?
5501 Crestwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 5501 Crestwood Drive have?
Some of 5501 Crestwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5501 Crestwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5501 Crestwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5501 Crestwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5501 Crestwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 5501 Crestwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5501 Crestwood Drive offers parking.
Does 5501 Crestwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5501 Crestwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5501 Crestwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5501 Crestwood Drive has a pool.
Does 5501 Crestwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 5501 Crestwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5501 Crestwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5501 Crestwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5501 Crestwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5501 Crestwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

