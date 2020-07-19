4460 Crossvine Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance fireplace game room

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities game room 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath, 3232 sq. ft. home in Propser, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Welcoming entry way with tall curved archways. Formal dining and living areas or office spaces. Lovely island kitchen with lots of cabinets, plenty of granite counter space and breakfast area. Large living room with cozy fireplace. Massive master suite retreat features luxurious tub, walk in shower, and dual vanities. Enormous gameroom upstairs. Gorgeous covered patio and enormous yard, perfect for playing. Schedule your showing today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office.?? We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.