Home
/
Prosper, TX
/
4460 Crossvine Drive
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:54 PM

4460 Crossvine Drive

4460 Crossvine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4460 Crossvine Drive, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath, 3232 sq. ft. home in Propser, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Welcoming entry way with tall curved archways. Formal dining and living areas or office spaces. Lovely island kitchen with lots of cabinets, plenty of granite counter space and breakfast area. Large living room with cozy fireplace. Massive master suite retreat features luxurious tub, walk in shower, and dual vanities. Enormous gameroom upstairs. Gorgeous covered patio and enormous yard, perfect for playing. Schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office.?? We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4460 Crossvine Drive have any available units?
4460 Crossvine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 4460 Crossvine Drive have?
Some of 4460 Crossvine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4460 Crossvine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4460 Crossvine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4460 Crossvine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4460 Crossvine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4460 Crossvine Drive offer parking?
No, 4460 Crossvine Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4460 Crossvine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4460 Crossvine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4460 Crossvine Drive have a pool?
No, 4460 Crossvine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4460 Crossvine Drive have accessible units?
No, 4460 Crossvine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4460 Crossvine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4460 Crossvine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4460 Crossvine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4460 Crossvine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
