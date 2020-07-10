4321 Coffee Mill Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction garage fireplace

NEW Lennar Ranch-style construction in a master-planned community. Award winning Prosper ISD! This beautiful one story home with 4 beds and 2 full & 1 half bath. Formal dining room, fireplace, covered patio & FP. granite counters; GE Profile SS appliances with built-in gas range and electric oven; decorated LED lighting; ceramic tile in all wet areas and kitchen; Crown molding throughout; hardwoods in entry, family, kitchen, nook, dining & halls. Energy Star features incl.programmable T S.