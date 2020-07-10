All apartments in Prosper
Last updated February 5 2020 at 4:22 AM

4141 Marigold Lane

4141 Marigold Ln · No Longer Available
Location

4141 Marigold Ln, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4141 Marigold Lane have any available units?
4141 Marigold Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 4141 Marigold Lane have?
Some of 4141 Marigold Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4141 Marigold Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4141 Marigold Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4141 Marigold Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4141 Marigold Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 4141 Marigold Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4141 Marigold Lane offers parking.
Does 4141 Marigold Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4141 Marigold Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4141 Marigold Lane have a pool?
No, 4141 Marigold Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4141 Marigold Lane have accessible units?
No, 4141 Marigold Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4141 Marigold Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4141 Marigold Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4141 Marigold Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4141 Marigold Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

