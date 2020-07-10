4071 Pepper Grass Lane

Amenities

Executive lease w-Lagoon front in Prosper! Fantastic fpln w-today's best new colors & features. Sweeping staircase, elegant dining rm, cathedral ceiling in family rm, 2 bdrms & study on 1st floor. Open concept kitchen w-large granite island, top brand appliances, b-in huge bev center, extensive scraped wood flrs. Exceptional master suite w-spa like bath, granite vanities, large soaking tub, walk-in shower, huge closet! Spacious gamerm, 2 large bdrms & awesome 7.1 media rm. Outdoor living w-large covd patio & decent sized yard. Prestigious Windsong Ranch w-600 acres of nature trails, disc golf, stocked fish ponds, state of the art resort-like pools, cabanas, fitness, playgrounds, tennis, outdoor amphitheater!