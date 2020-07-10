All apartments in Prosper
4071 Pepper Grass Lane
Last updated October 24 2019 at 3:27 AM

4071 Pepper Grass Lane

4071 Pepper Grass Ln · No Longer Available
Location

4071 Pepper Grass Ln, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
media room
new construction
tennis court
Executive lease w-Lagoon front in Prosper! Fantastic fpln w-today's best new colors & features. Sweeping staircase, elegant dining rm, cathedral ceiling in family rm, 2 bdrms & study on 1st floor. Open concept kitchen w-large granite island, top brand appliances, b-in huge bev center, extensive scraped wood flrs. Exceptional master suite w-spa like bath, granite vanities, large soaking tub, walk-in shower, huge closet! Spacious gamerm, 2 large bdrms & awesome 7.1 media rm. Outdoor living w-large covd patio & decent sized yard. Prestigious Windsong Ranch w-600 acres of nature trails, disc golf, stocked fish ponds, state of the art resort-like pools, cabanas, fitness, playgrounds, tennis, outdoor amphitheater!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4071 Pepper Grass Lane have any available units?
4071 Pepper Grass Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 4071 Pepper Grass Lane have?
Some of 4071 Pepper Grass Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4071 Pepper Grass Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4071 Pepper Grass Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4071 Pepper Grass Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4071 Pepper Grass Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 4071 Pepper Grass Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4071 Pepper Grass Lane offers parking.
Does 4071 Pepper Grass Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4071 Pepper Grass Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4071 Pepper Grass Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4071 Pepper Grass Lane has a pool.
Does 4071 Pepper Grass Lane have accessible units?
No, 4071 Pepper Grass Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4071 Pepper Grass Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4071 Pepper Grass Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4071 Pepper Grass Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4071 Pepper Grass Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

