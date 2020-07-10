3509 Osage River Drive

Amenities
Welcome to this beautiful neighborhood in the highly acclaimed Prosper ISD. Enjoy community green spaces & amenity center that includes: lap & children's pool, playground, tennis & basketball courts. Easy access to Dallas North Tollway & Highway 380. Close proximity to major employment & retail centers, including Parkway Towne Crossing & Toyota North America, FedEx, & Liberty Mutual, you're sure to be surrounded by opportunities. Space, storage & entertainment is exactly what this split floorplan home offers. Jack & Jill bathroom and a den that could be an extra bedroom, game room, or office. The Master Bedroom has walk-in closet, dual sinks, & separate tub & shower. Covered back patio to enjoy. Many upgrades!