3508 Chacon Creek Trl

Location

3508 Chacon Creek Trl, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Brand new stunning home! Tons of curb appeal and established landscaping and wood garage door. Open living concept and bright neutral paint tones.Gorgeous rustic wood laminate floors throughout the main living areas. Spacious kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, and large island. Spacious bedrooms. Nice sized backyard with large covered patio. ** pets case by case** $250 pet deposit & $100 non refundable pet processing fee per pet **$200 lease coordination fee due at lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3508 Chacon Creek Trl have any available units?
3508 Chacon Creek Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 3508 Chacon Creek Trl have?
Some of 3508 Chacon Creek Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3508 Chacon Creek Trl currently offering any rent specials?
3508 Chacon Creek Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3508 Chacon Creek Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 3508 Chacon Creek Trl is pet friendly.
Does 3508 Chacon Creek Trl offer parking?
Yes, 3508 Chacon Creek Trl offers parking.
Does 3508 Chacon Creek Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3508 Chacon Creek Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3508 Chacon Creek Trl have a pool?
No, 3508 Chacon Creek Trl does not have a pool.
Does 3508 Chacon Creek Trl have accessible units?
No, 3508 Chacon Creek Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 3508 Chacon Creek Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 3508 Chacon Creek Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3508 Chacon Creek Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 3508 Chacon Creek Trl does not have units with air conditioning.

