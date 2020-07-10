3508 Chacon Creek Trl

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Brand new stunning home! Tons of curb appeal and established landscaping and wood garage door. Open living concept and bright neutral paint tones.Gorgeous rustic wood laminate floors throughout the main living areas. Spacious kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, and large island. Spacious bedrooms. Nice sized backyard with large covered patio. ** pets case by case** $250 pet deposit & $100 non refundable pet processing fee per pet **$200 lease coordination fee due at lease signing.