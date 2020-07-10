Rent Calculator
Home
/
Prosper, TX
/
3420 Osage River Trail
Last updated April 19 2020 at 2:54 AM
3420 Osage River Trail
3420 Osage River Trl
·
No Longer Available
Location
3420 Osage River Trl, Prosper, TX 75078
Amenities
dishwasher
new construction
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
new construction
New construction home located in Creeks of Legacy. This home is a 4 bedroom 2 bath. Don't miss this opportunity to lease. Government voucher accepted.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3420 Osage River Trail have any available units?
3420 Osage River Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Prosper, TX
.
Is 3420 Osage River Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3420 Osage River Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3420 Osage River Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3420 Osage River Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Prosper
.
Does 3420 Osage River Trail offer parking?
No, 3420 Osage River Trail does not offer parking.
Does 3420 Osage River Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3420 Osage River Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3420 Osage River Trail have a pool?
No, 3420 Osage River Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3420 Osage River Trail have accessible units?
No, 3420 Osage River Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3420 Osage River Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3420 Osage River Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 3420 Osage River Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 3420 Osage River Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
