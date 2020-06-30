Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Prosper
Find more places like 321 Lake Trail Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Prosper, TX
/
321 Lake Trail Lane
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
321 Lake Trail Lane
321 Lake Trail Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Prosper
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
321 Lake Trail Lane, Prosper, TX 75078
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
large home in Prosper with 1 bedroom and 1 private bath available. 800/month + share of utilities which will average 150/month
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/prosper-tx?lid=12921653
(RLNE5427173)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 321 Lake Trail Lane have any available units?
321 Lake Trail Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Prosper, TX
.
What amenities does 321 Lake Trail Lane have?
Some of 321 Lake Trail Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 321 Lake Trail Lane currently offering any rent specials?
321 Lake Trail Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 Lake Trail Lane pet-friendly?
No, 321 Lake Trail Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Prosper
.
Does 321 Lake Trail Lane offer parking?
No, 321 Lake Trail Lane does not offer parking.
Does 321 Lake Trail Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 321 Lake Trail Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 Lake Trail Lane have a pool?
No, 321 Lake Trail Lane does not have a pool.
Does 321 Lake Trail Lane have accessible units?
No, 321 Lake Trail Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 321 Lake Trail Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 321 Lake Trail Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 321 Lake Trail Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 321 Lake Trail Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Cortland Windsong Ranch
4500 Bluestem Dr
Prosper, TX 75078
Orion Prosper Lakes
880 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078
Orion Prosper
980 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078
Similar Pages
Prosper 1 Bedrooms
Prosper 2 Bedrooms
Prosper Apartments with Parking
Prosper Apartments with Pool
Prosper Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Southlake, TX
Balch Springs, TX
Denison, TX
Azle, TX
Fairview, TX
Saginaw, TX
Durant, OK
Roanoke, TX
Aubrey, TX
Sanger, TX
Princeton, TX
Krum, TX
Hickory Creek, TX
Westworth Village, TX
Gainesville, TX
Fate, TX
Anna, TX
Royse City, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District