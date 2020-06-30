All apartments in Prosper
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

321 Lake Trail Lane

321 Lake Trail Lane · No Longer Available
Location

321 Lake Trail Lane, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
large home in Prosper with 1 bedroom and 1 private bath available. 800/month + share of utilities which will average 150/month

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/prosper-tx?lid=12921653

(RLNE5427173)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 Lake Trail Lane have any available units?
321 Lake Trail Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 321 Lake Trail Lane have?
Some of 321 Lake Trail Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 Lake Trail Lane currently offering any rent specials?
321 Lake Trail Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 Lake Trail Lane pet-friendly?
No, 321 Lake Trail Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 321 Lake Trail Lane offer parking?
No, 321 Lake Trail Lane does not offer parking.
Does 321 Lake Trail Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 321 Lake Trail Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 Lake Trail Lane have a pool?
No, 321 Lake Trail Lane does not have a pool.
Does 321 Lake Trail Lane have accessible units?
No, 321 Lake Trail Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 321 Lake Trail Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 321 Lake Trail Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 321 Lake Trail Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 321 Lake Trail Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

