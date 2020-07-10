All apartments in Prosper
27040 East US 380
27040 East US 380

27040 University Drive · No Longer Available
Location

27040 University Drive, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
concierge
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
internet access
About me!

  Hello my wonderful apartment seeking internet friend! I'm Sagai Tystad. I'm a world traveling, funky food eating Dallas girl who specializes in helping people find apartments. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of finding apartments. Plus, I'm totally free to work with. I would love to help you fall in love with Dallas as much as I have.

  Do you ever remember about dreaming about the day you can finally live in that absurdly nice Frisco apartment complex since your childhood? No? Well for this case, you did. And guess what, you can now live your life-long dream of getting those tall expansive windows, the luxurious granite countertops, and other fancy things. I know, hold your excitement. Ready to come check out your amazing dream apartment? Hit me up!

Apartment Amenities

  Beautiful Luxury Wood Flooring 

Designer Kitchen Cabinets with Modern Stainless Steel Whirlpool® Appliances

Elegant Granite Kitchen & Bath Countertops 

Contemporary Track Lighting & Designer Pendants

Under-Cabinet Lighting 

Extensive Crown Molding in Living Dining Room & Bedrooms 

Expansive Living & Dining Spaces 

Spacious Outdoor Living Spaces

Rainwater Showerheads & Modern Chrome Plumbing Fixtures

Oversized Garden Tubs 

Custom Color Scheme with Optional Accent Walls

Tall, Expansive Windows

2-Inch Custom Blinds

9- to 10-Foot Ceilings

Full-Size Washer/Dryer Connections

AT&T U-Verse High-Speed Internet

Environmentally Friendly, Programmable Thermostats

Energy-Efficient Reflective Radiant Barrier Roofing & Extensive Extra Insulation & Double-Pane Windows

Community Amenities

  One- to Four-Bedroom Elevator Access Apartments

On-Site Central Park with Jogging Trail 

Luxe, Resort-Style Swimming Pool with Tanning Deck 

Trellis-Covered Outdoor Kitchen 

Pet-Friendly Community with Private Off-Leash Dog Park & Convenient Waste Stations 

24/7 Fully-Equipped, High-Tech Fitness Center with Cardio, Free Weights & Training Stations

Expert Personal Trainer

Reserved Covered Parking 

Well-Appointed Business Center with 21.5 iMac Computer & 24" PCs 

Community Events Including Catered Brunches & Community Socials

On-Demand Concierge Services

Playground & Activity Area

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27040 East US 380 have any available units?
27040 East US 380 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 27040 East US 380 have?
Some of 27040 East US 380's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27040 East US 380 currently offering any rent specials?
27040 East US 380 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27040 East US 380 pet-friendly?
Yes, 27040 East US 380 is pet friendly.
Does 27040 East US 380 offer parking?
Yes, 27040 East US 380 offers parking.
Does 27040 East US 380 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27040 East US 380 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27040 East US 380 have a pool?
Yes, 27040 East US 380 has a pool.
Does 27040 East US 380 have accessible units?
Yes, 27040 East US 380 has accessible units.
Does 27040 East US 380 have units with dishwashers?
No, 27040 East US 380 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27040 East US 380 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 27040 East US 380 has units with air conditioning.

