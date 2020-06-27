All apartments in Prosper
2309 Griffith Park Dr
2309 Griffith Park Dr

2309 Griffith Park Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2309 Griffith Park Dr, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
House For Lease in Prosper - Lovely, elegant home located in sought after Artesia neighborhood. Built in 2018! Master bed and bathroom downstairs with other bedrooms upstairs. Beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel applicances. Neighborhood amenities include community pool, jogging path, club house and much more!

[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing]
Please go to 31realty.net, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information and then click (Contact Us) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved.

(PET POLICY):
Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.

(RENTAL REQUIREMENT):
Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.

(DEPOSIT):
Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.

(APPLY):
Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.
Application fee is $40 for each person over 18 years old.
Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.
Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.

(RLNE4979152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2309 Griffith Park Dr have any available units?
2309 Griffith Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 2309 Griffith Park Dr have?
Some of 2309 Griffith Park Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2309 Griffith Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2309 Griffith Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2309 Griffith Park Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2309 Griffith Park Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2309 Griffith Park Dr offer parking?
No, 2309 Griffith Park Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2309 Griffith Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2309 Griffith Park Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2309 Griffith Park Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2309 Griffith Park Dr has a pool.
Does 2309 Griffith Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 2309 Griffith Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2309 Griffith Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2309 Griffith Park Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2309 Griffith Park Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2309 Griffith Park Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
