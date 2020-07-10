All apartments in Prosper
2213 Long Park Avenue
2213 Long Park Avenue

2213 Long Park Ave
Location

2213 Long Park Ave, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
new construction
MOVE IN READY. Brand new. Built in 2019. Commons at Artesia .,High-end home division of Artesia. Stunning 1 story American Legend home with 4 Bed and Study plus 3 full bath. Window Blinds,Covered Patio. Dining area and outdoor living area. Upscale finish out include granite counter top, Gas cook top, 42 inch cabinets,vent outside, Quartz in the Master. Stainless Steel appliances, Double oven, Simple application process.Private back yard and many more custom features. 2 community Pools and amenities soccer court and jogging trail.Close to highways, Mall,Walking distance to park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2213 Long Park Avenue have any available units?
2213 Long Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 2213 Long Park Avenue have?
Some of 2213 Long Park Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2213 Long Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2213 Long Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2213 Long Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2213 Long Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 2213 Long Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 2213 Long Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2213 Long Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2213 Long Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2213 Long Park Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2213 Long Park Avenue has a pool.
Does 2213 Long Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2213 Long Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2213 Long Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2213 Long Park Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2213 Long Park Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2213 Long Park Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

