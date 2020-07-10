2210 Nocona Drive

Amenities

Currently on a Contingency kick out basis until October 25, 2019. Beautiful home on a landscaped lot with easy access to highways. The elegant interior is accentuated by large windows, decorative lights, and ceiling fans throughout the home. A huge living room with a fireplace is perfect for entertainment. The kitchen has built-ins and ample counter space. Master suite features a luxurious master bath with dual sinks, separate shower and vanities, and a garden tub. Bedrooms are spacious and versatile. Huge backyard with patio is the perfect venue for outdoor activities and summer parties. Schedule a showing now!