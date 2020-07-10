All apartments in Prosper
2210 Nocona Drive
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:10 AM

2210 Nocona Drive

2210 Nocona Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2210 Nocona Drive, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Currently on a Contingency kick out basis until October 25, 2019. Beautiful home on a landscaped lot with easy access to highways. The elegant interior is accentuated by large windows, decorative lights, and ceiling fans throughout the home. A huge living room with a fireplace is perfect for entertainment. The kitchen has built-ins and ample counter space. Master suite features a luxurious master bath with dual sinks, separate shower and vanities, and a garden tub. Bedrooms are spacious and versatile. Huge backyard with patio is the perfect venue for outdoor activities and summer parties. Schedule a showing now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2210 Nocona Drive have any available units?
2210 Nocona Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 2210 Nocona Drive have?
Some of 2210 Nocona Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2210 Nocona Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2210 Nocona Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 Nocona Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2210 Nocona Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 2210 Nocona Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2210 Nocona Drive offers parking.
Does 2210 Nocona Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2210 Nocona Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 Nocona Drive have a pool?
No, 2210 Nocona Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2210 Nocona Drive have accessible units?
No, 2210 Nocona Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 Nocona Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2210 Nocona Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2210 Nocona Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2210 Nocona Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

