All apartments in Prosper
Find more places like 2120 Hubbard Park Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prosper, TX
/
2120 Hubbard Park Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2120 Hubbard Park Lane

2120 Hubbard Park Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Prosper
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2120 Hubbard Park Ln, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
new construction
MOVE IN READY. Brand new. Built in 2018. Commons at Articia - High-end homes-side division of Articia. Stunning 1 story American Legent home with 4 Bed and Study plus 3 full bath. Covered Patio. Dining area and outdoor living area. Upscale finish out include granite counter top, Gas cook top, 42 inch cabinets,vent outside, Stainless Steel appliances, Double oven, Simple application process.Private back yard and many more custom features. 2 community Pools and amnesties soccer court and jogging trail.Close to highways Walking distance to park. Refrigerator will be provided as per request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2120 Hubbard Park Lane have any available units?
2120 Hubbard Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 2120 Hubbard Park Lane have?
Some of 2120 Hubbard Park Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2120 Hubbard Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2120 Hubbard Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 Hubbard Park Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2120 Hubbard Park Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 2120 Hubbard Park Lane offer parking?
No, 2120 Hubbard Park Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2120 Hubbard Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2120 Hubbard Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 Hubbard Park Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2120 Hubbard Park Lane has a pool.
Does 2120 Hubbard Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 2120 Hubbard Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 Hubbard Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2120 Hubbard Park Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2120 Hubbard Park Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2120 Hubbard Park Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orion Prosper
980 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078
Orion Prosper Lakes
880 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078
Cortland Windsong Ranch
4500 Bluestem Dr
Prosper, TX 75078

Similar Pages

Prosper 1 BedroomsProsper 2 Bedrooms
Prosper Apartments with GymProsper Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Prosper Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TX
Durant, OKRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District