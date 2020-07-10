All apartments in Prosper
Find more places like 2105 Washington park Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prosper, TX
/
2105 Washington park Way
Last updated September 29 2019 at 2:55 AM

2105 Washington park Way

2105 Washington Park Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Prosper
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2105 Washington Park Way, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
new construction
This 1 story plan has all there is to offer in a home! It features a formal dining room, study, kitchen with island, breakfast nook, playroom, family room with fireplace and covered patio. The master bath included his and her sinks, a separate tub and shower, a private commode enclosure and a large walk-in closet. The playroom separates the 2 secondary bedrooms, all convenient to the second bathroom. The playroom can also option as a fourth bedroom! The floor plan is sure to suit anything and everything your family is looking for!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2105 Washington park Way have any available units?
2105 Washington park Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 2105 Washington park Way have?
Some of 2105 Washington park Way's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2105 Washington park Way currently offering any rent specials?
2105 Washington park Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 Washington park Way pet-friendly?
No, 2105 Washington park Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 2105 Washington park Way offer parking?
No, 2105 Washington park Way does not offer parking.
Does 2105 Washington park Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2105 Washington park Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 Washington park Way have a pool?
No, 2105 Washington park Way does not have a pool.
Does 2105 Washington park Way have accessible units?
No, 2105 Washington park Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 Washington park Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2105 Washington park Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2105 Washington park Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2105 Washington park Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orion Prosper
980 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078
Orion Prosper Lakes
880 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078
Cortland Windsong Ranch
4500 Bluestem Dr
Prosper, TX 75078

Similar Pages

Prosper 1 BedroomsProsper 2 Bedrooms
Prosper Apartments with GymProsper Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Prosper Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TX
Durant, OKRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District