2105 Washington park Way

Amenities

patio / balcony new construction walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities new construction

This 1 story plan has all there is to offer in a home! It features a formal dining room, study, kitchen with island, breakfast nook, playroom, family room with fireplace and covered patio. The master bath included his and her sinks, a separate tub and shower, a private commode enclosure and a large walk-in closet. The playroom separates the 2 secondary bedrooms, all convenient to the second bathroom. The playroom can also option as a fourth bedroom! The floor plan is sure to suit anything and everything your family is looking for!