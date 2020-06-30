All apartments in Prosper
Find more places like 2020 Overton Park Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prosper, TX
/
2020 Overton Park Drive
Last updated March 9 2020 at 10:49 PM

2020 Overton Park Drive

2020 Overton Park Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Prosper
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2020 Overton Park Dr, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
new construction
Beautiful Brand new Home Built in 2018 for rent at Commons at Artesia Prosper. Stunning 1 story 4 Bed and 2 Bath. Study can be use as 4th bedroom. Dining area and outdoor living area. Upscale finish out include granite counter top, Gas cook top, 42 inch cabinets,vent outside, Stainless Steel appliances, simple application process.Private back yard and many more custom features. Close to highways Walking distance to park. Green belt lot. Refrigerator will be provided as per request. Two Community Pools and amenities . Soccer court, Park and Jogging trail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 Overton Park Drive have any available units?
2020 Overton Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 2020 Overton Park Drive have?
Some of 2020 Overton Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 Overton Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2020 Overton Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 Overton Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2020 Overton Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 2020 Overton Park Drive offer parking?
No, 2020 Overton Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2020 Overton Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2020 Overton Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 Overton Park Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2020 Overton Park Drive has a pool.
Does 2020 Overton Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 2020 Overton Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 Overton Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2020 Overton Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2020 Overton Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2020 Overton Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orion Prosper
980 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078
Cortland Windsong Ranch
4500 Bluestem Dr
Prosper, TX 75078
Orion Prosper Lakes
880 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078

Similar Pages

Prosper 1 BedroomsProsper 2 Bedrooms
Prosper Apartments with ParkingProsper Apartments with Pool
Prosper Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TX
Durant, OKRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District