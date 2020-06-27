All apartments in Prosper
2000 Artesia Boulevard
Last updated March 9 2020 at 10:50 PM

2000 Artesia Boulevard

2000 Artesia Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

2000 Artesia Blvd, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
pool
MOVE IN READY. Built in 2019. Commons at Artisia. Stunning 1 story American Legent home with 4 Bed and Study plus 3 full bath. Window Blinds,Covered Patio. Dining area and outdoor living area. Upscale finish out include granite counter top, Gas cook top, 42 inch cabinets,vent outside, Quartz in the Master. Stainless Steel appliances, Double oven, Simple application process.Private back yard and many more custom features. 2 community Pools and amnesties soccer court and jogging trail.Close to highways Walking distance to park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 Artesia Boulevard have any available units?
2000 Artesia Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 2000 Artesia Boulevard have?
Some of 2000 Artesia Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 Artesia Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2000 Artesia Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 Artesia Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2000 Artesia Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 2000 Artesia Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2000 Artesia Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2000 Artesia Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2000 Artesia Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 Artesia Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 2000 Artesia Boulevard has a pool.
Does 2000 Artesia Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2000 Artesia Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 Artesia Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2000 Artesia Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 2000 Artesia Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 2000 Artesia Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
