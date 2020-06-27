2000 Artesia Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pool new construction

MOVE IN READY. Built in 2019. Commons at Artisia. Stunning 1 story American Legent home with 4 Bed and Study plus 3 full bath. Window Blinds,Covered Patio. Dining area and outdoor living area. Upscale finish out include granite counter top, Gas cook top, 42 inch cabinets,vent outside, Quartz in the Master. Stainless Steel appliances, Double oven, Simple application process.Private back yard and many more custom features. 2 community Pools and amnesties soccer court and jogging trail.Close to highways Walking distance to park.