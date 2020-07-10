All apartments in Prosper
Last updated January 26 2020 at 5:24 AM

Location

16412 Bidwell Park Dr, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Beautiful BRAND NEW 1 story home has 3 Bedroom, 2 full baths with attached front entry 2 car garage.Nice office room. Upscale finish includes transitional island kitchen, granite countertop, double oven, stainless steel appliances, satin nickel hardware and many more. Master suite has large walk-in closet, separate shower area and a bathtub. All bedrooms and study room have upgraded carpets. Stunning home also features open floor plan with fireplace, spacious living area, private backyard and a gas outlet perfect for entertaining family and friends. Located in coveted Prosper ISD Neighborhood has 2 pools, 2 fitness centers, club house, soccer park, walking trails and dog park. Close to 380, DNT, new PGA Head.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16412 BIDWELL Park have any available units?
16412 BIDWELL Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 16412 BIDWELL Park have?
Some of 16412 BIDWELL Park's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16412 BIDWELL Park currently offering any rent specials?
16412 BIDWELL Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16412 BIDWELL Park pet-friendly?
Yes, 16412 BIDWELL Park is pet friendly.
Does 16412 BIDWELL Park offer parking?
Yes, 16412 BIDWELL Park offers parking.
Does 16412 BIDWELL Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16412 BIDWELL Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16412 BIDWELL Park have a pool?
Yes, 16412 BIDWELL Park has a pool.
Does 16412 BIDWELL Park have accessible units?
No, 16412 BIDWELL Park does not have accessible units.
Does 16412 BIDWELL Park have units with dishwashers?
No, 16412 BIDWELL Park does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16412 BIDWELL Park have units with air conditioning?
No, 16412 BIDWELL Park does not have units with air conditioning.

