16412 BIDWELL Park

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly new construction garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters microwave oven walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking pool garage new construction

Beautiful BRAND NEW 1 story home has 3 Bedroom, 2 full baths with attached front entry 2 car garage.Nice office room. Upscale finish includes transitional island kitchen, granite countertop, double oven, stainless steel appliances, satin nickel hardware and many more. Master suite has large walk-in closet, separate shower area and a bathtub. All bedrooms and study room have upgraded carpets. Stunning home also features open floor plan with fireplace, spacious living area, private backyard and a gas outlet perfect for entertaining family and friends. Located in coveted Prosper ISD Neighborhood has 2 pools, 2 fitness centers, club house, soccer park, walking trails and dog park. Close to 380, DNT, new PGA Head.