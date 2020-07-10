16412 BIDWELL Park

Amenities
Beautiful BRAND NEW 1 story home has 3 Bedroom, 2 full baths with attached front entry 2 car garage.Nice office room. Upscale finish includes transitional island kitchen, granite countertop, double oven, stainless steel appliances, satin nickel hardware and many more. Master suite has large walk-in closet, separate shower area and a bathtub. All bedrooms and study room have upgraded carpets. Stunning home also features open floor plan with fireplace, spacious living area, private backyard and a gas outlet perfect for entertaining family and friends. Located in coveted Prosper ISD Neighborhood has 2 pools, 2 fitness centers, club house, soccer park, walking trails and dog park. Close to 380, DNT, new PGA Head.